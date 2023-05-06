Falkland Islands joins in historic coronation celebrations of King Charles III

The Falkland Islands marked the occasion with events that involved the whole community, including tea parties and activities for the younger members

Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory, joined in the celebrations of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Saturday. The Islands were represented by a group of individuals who took part in the festivities in London, including Members of the Falkland Islands Defence Force, DC Helen Taylor from the Royal Falkland Islands Police, MLA Teslyn Barkman, Her Excellency The Governor, Alison Blake CMG, and Falkland Islands Representative, Richard Hyslop.

MLA Gavin Short, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, expressed his congratulations to the new monarchs on behalf of the Islands' community, saying: “The Elected Members and I extend our heartiest congratulations to His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on this historic day. This event will, for many, be the first time that they have seen the longstanding traditions and pageantry that comes with a Coronation, but within the traditions His Majesty also looked towards the future.”

The Falkland Islands marked the occasion with events that involved the whole community, including tea parties and activities for the younger members. The Historic Dockyard Museum organised and managed the celebrations on the Islands, allowing everyone to experience the excitement and patriotism of the event from 8,000 miles away.

God Save The King! https://t.co/FHGzJTGHkD — Government House (@GHFalklands) May 6, 2023

As a British Overseas Territory, the Falkland Islands have always been proud members of the UK and Commonwealth family, and they cherish every opportunity to celebrate together with other members. The Islanders look forward to continuing the celebrations in line with His Majesty's wishes for the next two days.

Flags from all over the British Overseas Territories flown during the parade in London.

Along with them, representatives from the Falkland Islands Defence Force marched and paraded, while DC Helen Taylor from the Royal Falkland Islands Police joined representatives from the police forces of other Overseas Territories. MLA Barkman and Governor Blake were honoured to be able to represent the Falkland Islands at the Coronation Service in Westminster Abbey, the Kings Reception at Buckingham Palace, and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. Falklands Representative Hyslop will represent the Islands at a Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

#Falklands are so proud to be an Overseas Territory and part of the U.K. family https://t.co/QS9KbsV3iC — Falkland Islands Gov (@FalklandsGov) May 6, 2023

“The Falkland Islands are proud members of the UK and Commonwealth family, and we cherish every opportunity to celebrate together with other members,” said MLA Short. “The team at the Historic Dockyard Museum have done an incredible job in organising and managing events in the Islands to allow for all of our community to celebrate. We were incredibly lucky that the museum agreed to take this important task on, they are the caretakers of our history and today is yet another historic event that we have been able to be part of, as proud members of the UK and Commonwealth family.”

Overall, the Falkland Islands' participation in the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is a testament to their close relationship with the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, as well as their commitment to honouring tradition while looking towards the future.