Foreign Secretary expected to launch new UK Overseas Territories Strategy at the JMC

10th Wednesday, May 2023 - 10:37 UTC Full article

The Governor of the Falklands and Commissioner of South Georgia Alison Blake CMG and Teslyn Barkman, representing the Falklands Legislative Assembly

The Falklands crest, “Desire the Right” at the stained glass window

Taking into account that most British Overseas Territories have sent representatives to London for the several days celebration of King Charles III Coronation, the Joint Ministerial Council which brings together UK Ministers and elected leaders of the OTs, will be taking place this week, May 11/12.

The JMC is an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest and to agree on actions to tackle shares challenges, as well as to strengthen the unique partnership between the UK and the British family of the OTs. JMC will be chaired by the minister for the Overseas Territories, Zac Goldsmith.

However, according to statements from the Foreign Secretary in Parliament, James Cleverley he will be launching “a new OTs Strategy, which means all relevant departments will have a nominated minister for relations and policies with the OTs, and as part of the launching a the new OTs Strategy, I will be available for the coming JMC event”. And this is because “all OTs. are part of the immediate family of the UK”

In anticipation of the coming JMC at the Speakers House at the House of Commons two stained glass windows were unveiled bearing the crests of the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. Thanks to the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Falklands crest, “Desire the Right” and from Crown Dependencies, South Georgia can now be enjoyed alongside the coat of arms of the other Overseas Territories.

Falklands Governor Alison Blake CMG pointed out “how beautifully John Reyntiens' British Family Window, unveiled in the Speakers House at the Palace of Westminster, honors the links between all the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies and the UK”

Also attending the ceremony was MLA Teslyn Barkman, in representation of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly and who is also currently President of the OTs Political Council. For 2023 the UKOT Association will be chaired by the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop.

Finally the Speaker of the House hosted an evening reception and dinner in honor of the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, “a great opportunity to come together in the Speaker's House as one family”.

“The Falklands are so proud to be an Overseas Territory and part of the U.K. family,” underlined MLA Teslyn Barkman.