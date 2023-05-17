Will the status of the Falkland Islands be reviewed next week?

Attorney General Simon Young suggested the most controversial topics needed to be addressed first and leave the easier ones for later as the people of the Falkland Islands prepare to review their Constitution.
Mr. Young was in favor of “eating the elephants” now because “the bigger and more important those topics are, if you’re going to make changes to Falkland Islands status for example… those are the sorts of changes that require some research and discussion and proposals for proper public consultation to help them understand what is intended,” Attorney General said.
Although other subjects may be placed under consideration, Mr. Young advanced the following topics to be discussed first by this year's Select Committee, which is made up of all eight Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs):
- System of Government, including the role of the Executive Council
- The role of the Legislative Assembly
- The role of the Governor
- The structure and role of the public service
- The structure and content of the Constitution and its relation with local legislation
- Audit scrutiny and accountability
- Falkland Islands status
- Qualifications of electors and qualification/disqualifications for election
- Roles and responsibilities in relation to defense and internal security (including the Police)
MLA Mark Pollard agreed in the last session that “if we start with Falkland Islands status in a couple of weeks' time we risk not being able to inform the discussion.”
Since their last meeting and until the body convenes again on May 25, this year's committee agreed to accept evidence submitted by the public from 2019 during the previous Select Committee and to meet monthly on the same day as the Legislative Assembly. ”In the meantime, written evidence is welcomed and Mr. Young encouraged members of the public submitting evidence to indicate if they will speak at future meetings,” Falklands Radio reported.
Poor old Taenk. What he does not know is that there are many foreigners who are outside the commonwealth who have applied and got permanent residence status because they want to make this place their home. Each and every one is means tested to weed out potential undesirables and it works. The reason for the change to the constitution is that local born Islanders who have been lucky enough to obtain dual status are being denied the same rights as foreigners with dual passports. But as I have said before the reason this law was adopted was to stop people of undesirables coming here and having the right to vote that may not be to the best interest of the community. The wording of that law is where the issue is. It can be fixed and still keep out undesirables. Does that register with your addled brain.Posted 1 day ago +2
Taenk. So glad you are where you are. Just imagine what our place would be like if people like you had control. Oh I keep forgetting, for 74 days you had control and in that time your lot treated this country as a huge toilet. Never in our history had we seen so much garbage and human excrement.Posted 20 hours ago +2
You degrade the chileans and Peruvian people because just like us you dont like them either and you think we treat them all as bits of dirt. I would prefer a thousand of those people to the likes of one of you.
They come here knowing that they will be paid , have a decent home to live on and a regular job.
They like it so they apply for status and if they meet the requirements they will get that status. If they dont then they wont. Simple.
But as usual you are unable to see anything in the middle. You resent us so badly that you cant even make an adult comment.
No wonder Argentina is in the state it is in when people like you live among them.
At least here everyone is treated in a fair way.
Democracy in action, however no proposal to become part of Argentina then?Posted 2 days ago 0