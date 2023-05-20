Brigadier Dan Duff, takes command of BFSAI at MPC in Falklands

The Royal Navy, Commodore Jonathan Lett hands over command of MPC to British Army Brigadier Dan Duff

This week the Falkland Islands and Mount Pleasant Complex bid farewell to the outgoing Commander of British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, Jonathan Lett, who has been on the job since November 2020, and welcomed Brigadier Dan Duff, British Army.

Brigadier Duff read Law and Economics at Durham University and commissioned into 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) in 1997. His early operational experience included Northern Ireland, Kosovo and as part of the reconnaissance force for the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He spent the next decade accumulating operational experience in Africa, Middle & Near East and Asia.

After graduating from the Advanced Command and Staff Course (ACSC) he returned to Afghanistan as the Deputy Commander of a Task Force. He assumed command of QDG in 2015.

Next, a short year teaching on the ACSC staff preceded a posting as Principal Staff Officer to Commander UK Strategic Command. He is a Member of the Royal College of Defense Studies (2020/21). Lately he has served as the Commander of British Forces in Mali.

He is married and has three children. His interests include field sports, boats, and farming.