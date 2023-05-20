Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands: Construction works at Stanley Police Station

Saturday, May 20th 2023 - 10:04 UTC
The Royal FI Police Station

The Royal Falkland Islands Police would like to remind the public that construction work is underway to renovate the western extension of the Police Station, it is anticipated to last for up to 12 weeks.

The main entrance to the station is closed to the public and access to the main desk will be via the conservatory. The construction work will not affect the day-to-day operations of the Police and operations will continue as normal.

Royal Falkland Islands Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

