The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced its Falkland Islands foreign travel advice (22 May), with updated information on the South Atlantic Airbridge.

Before you travel, check the “Entry requirements” section for the Falkland Islands current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.

It is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. According to Falkland Islands Government regulations, all visitors must take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance which includes at least US$ 2,000,000 for medical evacuation. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

The Falklands Islands are a British Overseas Territory. The Governor of the Falklands provides formal British diplomatic representation on the Islands and the local authorities deal with requests for consular assistance in conjunction with the Governor’s office.

Most visits to the Falkland Islands are trouble-free and there is little crime or disorder.

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in the Falkland Islands, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

You can contact the emergency services by calling 999.

