Controversial maneuver in Argentina's new Presidential Plane sparks criticism

26th Friday, May 2023 - 14:20 UTC Full article

Experts consulted Argentine media referred to this maneuver as a “low pass” in aeronautical terms and labeled it an act of “negligence.”

Argentina has recently acquired a new presidential plane, which cost $25 million and was unveiled through initial images a few days ago. However, it wasn't until the country's patriotic date, May 25th, commemorating the formation of the First Patriotic Government, symbolizing independence from Spain and the transition to the viceroyalty, that the aircraft was observed in action. Unfortunately, the arrival of the plane was marred by various criticisms, not because of the expenditure on a presidential aircraft, but due to the maneuver executed by the pilot upon landing, drawing condemnation from several political leaders and experts.

The daring maneuver took place just meters away from the runway at Jorge Newbery Airpark during its inaugural flight. The aircraft departed Miami at 8:29 a.m. and arrived in Argentine territory at 3:25 p.m. However, before landing, it descended to a few meters above the runway and then executed a sharp left turn.

Un día va a salir mal y hay TOLOLO.



Avion presidencial, el ARG 01 en vuelo rasante por aeroparque. pic.twitter.com/2zZwyP2mQr — (@productoresUY) May 26, 2023

Local media reported that the aircraft, piloted by Leonardo Barone, came as close as 45 meters to the ground. Barone serves as the Logistics Secretary of the Presidency's General Secretariat, which oversees the presidential fleet of airplanes, as reported by Clarín.

Experts consulted by the aforementioned media outlet referred to this maneuver as a “low pass” in aeronautical terms and labeled it an act of “negligence.”

After the pronounced left turn, the plane proceeded over the Río de la Plata and circled back towards Argentina, where it landed ten minutes later. Following the successful landing, the pilot signed a statement on behalf of the Presidential Air Group, stating that he had obtained permission from the airport's control tower to perform a “flyby along the runway axis” as a means of “welcoming the newly incorporated aircraft into the air fleet.”

“The passage was authorized by the control tower, and it is customary whenever an aircraft is added or when a commander is relieved. These passages are authorized and conducted along the runway axis without flying over obstacles,” the statement read.