Additional funds to continue expanding the port of Ushuaia

29th Monday, May 2023 - 20:40 UTC Full article

The port of Ushuaia under extension construction

The port of Ushuaia will be receiving an additional 2,5 million dollars (in Argentine Pesos) to continue the expansion and updating of the terminal in the extreme southern province of Tierra del Fuego. The announcement followed a meeting of the provincial governor, recently re-elected Gustavo Melella, and Deputy Secretary Patricio Hogan, from the federal government Ports, Watercourse ways and Merchant Navy Office.

Governor Melella said the funds will help to finish some of the works currently in process that will help “strengthen the productive development, improve tourism infrastructure, taking into account the economic potential of the cruise seasons”.

He added, “we are involved in a development plan for the port of Ushuaia, and is one of the axis of economic and growth for the province of Tierra del Fuego; we have already extended the port 104 meters and we are going to further expand it another 200 meters.”

Likewise “we have called on interested parties to bid for the construction of a catamarans jetty, which will not only improve the quality of services and infrastructure, but open another opportunity for the terminal services offered by Ushuaia as the gate to Antarctica”.

Finally these investments and works are possible thanks to the articulated and combined efforts with the federal Ministry of Transport and its Ports administration office, and the fact that we all agree in the need to invest in tourism and the development of this extreme south province, concluded governor Melella .