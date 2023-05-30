Presidents Boric and Lacalle Pou criticize Lula da Silva's defense of Maduro's Regime in Brasilia

“It is serious and I have had the opportunity to see it in the eyes and in the pain of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in our homeland,” Boric said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed his strong disagreement on Tuesday with the statements made by his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, who had claimed on Monday that the notion of authoritarianism in Venezuela was a “constructed narrative.” Boric emphasized the seriousness of the situation in Venezuela and distanced himself from Lula's defense of Nicolás Maduro and his regime.

”I stated (at the private meeting) that I had a discrepancy with what President Lula said yesterday. In the sense that the human rights situation in Venezuela was a narrative construction. It is serious and I have had the opportunity to see it in the eyes and in the pain of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in our homeland,” Boric said.

During the South American leaders' meeting in Brasilia, President Boric emphasized the importance of addressing issues within these spaces rather than resorting to mere verbal attacks. However, he also stressed the need to acknowledge and confront principled concerns rather than sweeping them under the rug. In this context, Boric respectfully expressed his disagreement with President Lula's assertion, stating that the human rights situation in Venezuela is not a constructed narrative but a stark reality.

Boric further highlighted his personal experiences witnessing the pain and suffering of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in Chile. He emphasized the significance of taking a firm and unwavering stance on the universal respect for human rights, irrespective of the political affiliation of those in power.

The Chilean President's remarks underscore the divergent perspectives among South American leaders regarding the Venezuelan crisis, with Boric emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the imperative to uphold human rights regardless of political circumstances.

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou also addressed the situation at the gathering and directly criticized the remarks made by his Brazilian counterpart regarding Venezuela.

During his speech, Lacalle Pou took aim at Lula's assertion that a “narrative” had been constructed against Venezuela. Lula made these comments on Monday following his meeting with Maduro in the Brazilian capital.

Lula expressed his belief that the meeting marked the beginning of Maduro's return to regional prominence and that the subsequent gathering with other leaders would signify the revival of South American integration.

The Brazilian President urged Venezuela to present its own narrative to counter the prevailing discourse of anti-democracy and authoritarianism.