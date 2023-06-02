Get our news on your inbox! x

Operation Coldstare, air patrol in support of South Georgia's fisheries

Friday, June 2nd 2023 - 08:56 UTC
On a clear day a spectacular view of the Airbus A400 overflying South Georgia On a clear day a spectacular view of the Airbus A400 overflying South Georgia

Last month the British Forces in South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, stationed in Mount Pleasant Complex, MPC, were involved in the operation COLDSTARE as part of a routine maritime patrol in support of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands' rich fisheries resources.

 The routine sortie on board an Airbus A400MAtlas, was completed in support of BFSAI efforts to monitor environmental and fishing activities in the deep South Atlantic British Overseas Territory, close to Antarctica.

Excellent weather conditions offered crew members a rare opportunity to capture the beautiful islands and their stunning images.

The area covered consists of marine protected fisheries and is rich in marine life, hence at risk from Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated, IUU, fishing which may result in ecological and economic damage.

As mentioned above the crew and passengers were treated to spectacular views as it flew over the islands, at the same time reporting on vital maritime reconnaissance and geographical/environmental conditions for South Georgia.

The air sortie is complementary to the work done by MV Pharos which is the official fisheries patrol vessel contracted by the government of South Georgia.

