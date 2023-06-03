Anniversary of Falklands Liberation Day from Argentine military occupation

Liberation Monument in downtown Stanley. Following the ceremony FIG will host a civic reception for residents and military personnel

To mark the Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from the Argentine occupation in 1982, Gilbert House has arranged a program for next Wednesday 14 June.

The Falkland Islands will hold a Thanksgiving service at Christ Church Cathedral, starting at 9:45 a.m. The event will be attended by Her Excellency The Governor, Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, and representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Falkland Islands Defence Force, Merchant Navy, and Youth Groups. Local veterans from 1982 and residents will also be present.

Following the service, a parade and ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. Her Excellency The Governor, along with dignitaries, will lay wreaths in honor of the fallen. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m. and be aware of road closures in the Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road areas.

The Falkland Islands Government will host a civic reception at the Town Hall from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. All residents and members of the Armed Services are invited to attend. It is appropriate to wear medals and decorations on this occasion, symbolizing gratitude and remembrance.

Thanksgiving in the Falkland Islands is a time for reflection, unity, and appreciation. It honors the island's history, pays tribute to those who fought for freedom, and celebrates the resilience of its people. Let us come together to remember, express gratitude, and look towards a future of unity, prosperity, and peace.