Argentina closer to becoming a member of BRICS and their Development Bank

5th Monday, June 2023 - 06:22 UTC Full article

According to the Argentine delegation sources, Rousseff gave Massa the news at the meeting they held at NDB headquarters in Shanghai .

The board of the BRICS-led New Development Bank (NDB) will hold a vote for the incorporation of Argentina in August, the entity’s president Dilma Rousseff told Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa currently in China with a numerous delegation in search of money for an almost depleted Central Bank

The NDB is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states —Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa— to “support public or private projects through loans, guarantees, equity participation, and other financial instruments.”

An Argentine delegation is currently taking part in a week-long trip to China and strengthening the country’s monetary reserves with the BRICS bank was one of the goals, a spokesperson for the Argentine Economy Ministry was quoted.

Argentina is in serious need of financial assistance due to a reserve scarcity crisis mainly caused by a historic drought that will slash between US$ 18.5 and US$ 20 billion in agricultural exports this year, according to different calculations.

The Argentine government is also seeking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to further lessen Argentina’s program international reserve target, while also looking for the lender to speed up the transfer of disbursements.

According to the Argentine delegation sources, Rousseff gave Massa the news at the meeting they held at NDB headquarters. Massa was joined by the head of the Central Bank, Miguel Ángel Pesce, and National Deputy Máximo Kirchner.

The meeting was about to begin with a presentation by Massa on Argentina’s intention to get indirect financial support from the BRICS, but Rousseff interrupted him amicably to say that she had some good news to share.

In Rousseff’s opinion, the inclusion of Argentina in the NBD “is the fastest way” for Argentina to get financing, Télam reported. Rousseff also said that Argentina’s incorporation into the NDB will be expressly put forward and defended by Brazil.

Argentina's inclusion will be discussed by the “governors” of the financial institution (ministers and central bankers) of all the members of the bloc. The vote will take place in the first week of August in South Africa.

In order to get into the club, Argentina would have to make a capital contribution of US$ 250 million in sovereign bonds held by the Treasury. Sources in the Economy Ministry told Télam that some of those funds will come from the Guarantee and Sustainability Fund, a sovereign investment fund that partly finances ANSES, the administrator of social benefits in Argentina, including retirement pensions.

Argentina’s contribution would be 25% of the total of US$1 billion that the NDB will receive over a period of two months, since the board will also hold a vote for the incorporation of three other countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Zimbabwe.

Over the weekend Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that it would be difficult for Brazil to secure financial support for Argentina via the BRICS bank because of regulations that limit the organization from supporting countries that are not member states.

Over the past few years, BRICS members have supported Argentina’s entry into the alliance, including explicit backing from the Chinese government.

More info: Argentina to join BRICS Bank?