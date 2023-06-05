Lula to travel to Paris later this month

Lula and Macron met during the G7 summit in Hiroshima last month

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is to travel to Paris later this month for a state visit, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed this weekend on social networks.

“Partners around the world, save the date of June 22 and 23 in Paris. The world needs a green economy that leaves no one behind. Together we can create a new financial pact,” the French leader wrote. “Good to have you with us, dear President Lula. See you in 19 days!,” Macron wrote on Saturday.

O Brasil tem se reintegrado ao mundo, dialogando e construindo parcerias, em buscas de melhores oportunidades para nosso país, e um mundo com mais cooperação e desenvolvimento sustentável. Obrigado pelo convite, amigo @EmmanuelMacron. https://t.co/NBX5JJyvyT — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 3, 2023

In response, Lula thanked the invitation and highlighted the return of Brazilian diplomacy. “Brazil has reintegrated itself into the world, dialoguing and building partnerships, in search of the best opportunities for our country, and a world with more cooperation and sustainable development. Thank you for the invitation, friend,” he said. The president will participate in a summit meeting on a new global financial pact and is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Macron.

Macron and Lula met at the G7 summit in Japan. The bilateral meeting was one of the most anticipated Brazilian leader's agenda, given Brazil's estrangement from France under the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the Planalto Palace press office, the leaders sealed the resumption of relations between the two countries and discussed cooperation in the area of defense and the expansion of exchanges in the area of culture.

In late January, Lula spoke by phone with the French president and invited him to visit the shipyard in Itaguaí, Rio de Janeiro, where conventional submarines and the nuclear submarine are built as a result of the bilateral cooperation between Brazil and France.

No date has yet been set for a Macron trip to Brazil. On the occasion, topics such as risks to democracy posed by extreme right-wing groups, the bilateral strategic partnership, climate change, and global governance were also discussed.