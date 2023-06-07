Ambitious plan to integrate the port of Santos with the city

APS President Anderson Pomini said the infrastructure works are in line with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Ports and Airports

The Port Authority of Santos (APS) has defined ten goals, approved by its Board of Directors (Consad), to improve the existing infrastructure and enhance port-city relations. These objectives include several key projects such as the construction of the Santos-Guarujá tunnel, the revitalization of warehouses 1, 2, 3, and 7, the launching of a public tender for permanent dredging services in the access channel, the remodeling of Left Bank’s Perimeter Avenue in Guarujá, the STS 10 Terminal, and the Internal Railway of the Port of Santos.

The board (Consad) approved these goals during a meeting held on late last month, based on the proposal put forth by APS President Anderson Pomini and the company’s directors. Additionally, nine previous goals were kept in place.

According to Pomini, these infrastructure works align with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Ports and Airports. Furthermore, he emphasized that the inclusion of ten new goals was in accordance with Minister Márcio França’s directives to enhance the relationship between the port and the city. Simultaneously, APS remains committed to focusing on operational issues to improve and ensure the efficiency and expansion of the largest port in the Southern Hemisphere.

APS states that conducting studies to revise the second phase of Avenida Perimetral in Guarujá addresses the demands of both the port community and the local population. Furthermore, the technical report for the STS10 terminal’s design and the initiation of investments in the Internal Railway of the Port of Santos (Fips) have also been included as goals.

Regarding the revitalization of warehouses 1, 2, 3, and 7, negotiations are underway to transfer the Passenger Terminal Giusfredo Santini, currently managed by Concais, to this location. Additionally, during a public hearing on May 31 about the Parque Valongo project, Eduardo Lustoza, APS’s Director of Development, Business, and Regulation, expressed the intention to relocate the Porto Museum, currently situated on the company’s premises in Macuco

The Port Authority has emphasized that these goals are clearly in line with the company’s six priority themes: integration of the port with the city, infrastructure improvement, worker appreciation, governance enhancement, digital transformation, and sustainable expansion of the Port of Santos.