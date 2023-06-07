Mexican FM to resign, wants to focus on presidential bid

Ebrard had already announced in March his intention to be the next president

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Tuesday announced that he would be resigning from his job to dedicate himself to the 2024 presidential campaign on behalf of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena). Ebrard, 63, said that he will formally leave his post on June 12.

Morena's Chairman Mario Delgado said that the party will explain next Sunday the process whereby the party will choose a candidate for the 2024 elections, in which the successor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will be chosen.

“I am excited to participate in this great movement of Morena, of the Fourth Transformation, and to act congruently, that is why I am separating from my post to meet with the citizens,” Ebrard told reporters Tuesday. He also thanked AMLO for his trust.

Ebrard had already announced in March his intention to be the next president of the country and promised to leave office before the Morena National Council, which will be held on June 11 to begin the candidate selection process.

Ebrard also published this year his autobiography El Camino de México (Mexico's Way) to pave the way for his future candidacy.