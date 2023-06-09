ICC Prosecutor Khan welcomed in Caracas for the third time

9th Friday, June 2023 - 11:25 UTC Full article

International Criminal Court Prosecutor visits Venezuela for the third time

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Thursday welcomed International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan for the third time in his country, during a meeting at the Miraflores Palace, it was reported in Caracas. Khan previously met with Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez and with Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

The Venezuelan prosecutor said after the meeting, that “we exchanged opinions about the achievements in the protection of Human Rights in Venezuela and the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Venezuelan State and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.”

Khan, who had last been in Caracas in March last year after the Nov. 2021 agreements memorandum of understanding, and Maduro agreed on strengthening the principle of “positive complementarity” established in the Rome Statute.

Venezuelan state television highlighted that the meeting between Maduro and Khan seeks the deepening of the protection of fundamental rights and the search for truth and justice by the Venezuelan State bodies.

Maduro thanked Khan and his entourage for their visit to the Venezuelan capital.

The ICC prosecutor arrived in Venezuela after a visit to Colombia.