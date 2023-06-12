Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi succumbs to leukemia

Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant former Prime Minister of Italy, has passed away at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after battling leukemia for an extended period, as reported by Italian media today.

At the age of 86, Berlusconi had been readmitted to the hospital last Friday, just three weeks after being discharged. His initial hospitalization lasted 44 days due to a severe bout of pneumonia aggravated by his long-standing struggle with leukemia.

Berlusconi's death marks the end of a controversial political career that spanned over two decades. Known for his charismatic persona, media ownership, and populist policies, the man who united the right-wing in Italy was a polarizing figure who left an indelible mark on the country politics.

Born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Berlusconi embarked on a successful business career before entering politics. He founded the media conglomerate Mediaset, which includes television channels and publishing houses, cementing his influence in the media landscape. This media empire played a significant role in shaping his political image and disseminating his messages to the Italian public.

Berlusconi first rose to political prominence in 1994 when he founded Forza Italia, a center-right political party. Riding a wave of charisma and media exposure, he became the Prime Minister of Italy for the first time in May 1994. His tenure was marked by a mixture of economic reforms, scandals, and legal battles.

Throughout his political career, Berlusconi faced numerous legal challenges, including charges of corruption, tax fraud, and embezzlement. These controversies often overshadowed his policy initiatives and created a polarized public perception of his leadership. Despite these obstacles, he served as Prime Minister for a total of nine years, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in post-war Italy.

Berlusconi's policies focused on economic liberalization, tax cuts, and reducing bureaucracy. He advocated for a pro-business agenda, aiming to stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investments. However, his opponents criticized him for maintaining close ties with business interests, leading to accusations of conflicts of interest and favoritism.

Beyond the political sphere, Berlusconi was renowned for his colorful personal life. His glamorous lifestyle, well-documented relationships, and controversial remarks often attracted international attention. His escapades and personal scandals further contributed to the public's fascination with his persona.

In recent years, Berlusconi's health battles took center stage. His struggle with leukemia became more public, and he faced frequent hospitalizations. Despite his health challenges, he remained active in politics and continued to exert influence within his party.

As news of Berlusconi's passing spreads across Italy and the world, tributes and condolences pour in from political figures, supporters, and opponents alike.