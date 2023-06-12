Uruguayan President off to NYC to collect accolade

President Luis Lacalle Pou left Sunday for the United States to receive the Gold Insigne Award, given by the Americas Society Forum in New York.

Lacalle Pou last Thursday requested a travel clearance from the Upper House to be out of the country from June 12 to 15, according to a letter sent to Vice-President Beatriz Argimón, who will be in charge of the executive during such time.

The president cannot leave the country for more than 48 hours without the Senate's consent under Article 170 of the Constitution of the Republic.

The president's trip is “on the occasion of receiving the Gold Insigne distinction granted by the Forum of the Americas Society / Council of Americas” in New York City, explains the request.

According to the organization, the award is given to democratically elected leaders of the Western Hemisphere whose exceptional leadership has had a profound and lasting impact on their country and the lives of its inhabitants.

In previous years, the award was given to former presidents Iván Duque of Colombia in 2021, Lenin Moreno of Ecuador in 2019, and Ollanta Humala of Peru in 2014.