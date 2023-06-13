Falklands farms will try to finish cattle with feed imported from Uruguay

A trial has begun at Walker Creek involving finishing cattle with feed imported from Uruguay.

In his report for the FLH (Falklands Land Holdings) board meeting on June 7, General Manager John Ferguson predicted that, by the end of the financial year on 30 June, FLH will have sent 20,792 sheep and 118 cattle to FIMCo in 2022/23.

The 2023-24 export season is expected to start nearer the end of November to allow sheep a little more time to gain weight and condition.

FLH has been experiencing failures and difficulties with crops: the potato crop at Fitzroy failed last season and farm manager Stephen Dickson told the FLH board in his report that the swedes at North Arm are “still poor.”

General Manager John Ferguson also mentioned in his report that a number of changes are being made try and counter the effects of dry and windy weather . He said a tanker irrigation trial definitely helped but is just an initial step.

Stephen Dickson said in his report that rain ponds at North Arm are still empty and that ditches are not running that normally would be at this time of year.

In his report, farm manager Keith Alazia said that half of the 28 cattle in the trial will be fed 3kg of cattle nuts at day, and the other will be fed 2kg a day. The animals were weighed and scored at the start of the trial and will be weighed and scored again after 28 days.

Keith Alazia said that this will make it possible to work out a feeding system to meet abattoir dates.

John Ferguson updated the FLH board about a proposal for FIMCo to supply processed pet food. In his report, he said that the concept is good, subject to some issues and “worthy of serious consideration”. At the meeting, he described the proposal as “a bit of a work in progress”.