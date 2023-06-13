Uruguayan World Champs get the hero's welcome

13th Tuesday, June 2023 - 10:19 UTC Full article

Legendary striker Luis Suárez (in a red jersey) hopped on the bus to take pictures with the players

Photo: Sebastián Astorga / EFE

Uruguay's U-20 World Cup-winning national team was given a hero's welcome in Montevideo on Monday as the public poured into the streets to cheer their bus as it made its way through the South American country's capital along the Rambla, along Avenida 18 de Julio, on its way to the Centenario stadium.

As thousands of fans chanted “Dale campeón” iconic footballer Luis Suárez got on the bus and took pictures with the players, adding to the occasion.

“It's a party, that people recognize it is incredible. I've cried enough, now I'm enjoying it. I'm very excited to have all these people celebrating,” said team captain Fabricio Diaz upon arriving at the Centenario.

Luciano Rodríguez, who scored the victory goal against Italy last Sunday in La Plata, Argentina, said “It's for all the Uruguayan people” during a press conference at Carrasco International Airport before boarding the sky-blue bus.

“This is an impressive group, we are living a dream,” said Rodríguez, who came back from a two-match suspension following his red card in the match against Gambia, to make all the difference against Italy. “Fortunately I got it [in] and we were able to win the World Cup, which was the most important thing,” he said.

“Now we are World Champions and it's time to enjoy it with all the people,” he insisted. He did not rule out a new tattoo to immortalize on his skin the word “resilience,” which “was very important because it helped me to believe at all times.”