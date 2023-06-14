British Embassy in Buenos Aires has selected six “Ambassadors for a Day” 2023

14th Wednesday, June 2023 - 10:00 UTC Full article

After a careful selection process, the British Embassy in Argentina has announced that six Argentine young women aged between 19 and 26 are the winners of the “Ambassador for a Day” competition new edition, which will give them a first-hand experience in diplomatic work and enable them to join a network of female leaders from different countries in the region.

The program aims to promote women’s inclusion in different areas of work and society as a whole and contribute to their empowerment by providing more tools for them to fully develop their potential.

In the area of Democracy and Human Rights, the selected candidates who will become “ambassadors for one day” are Lucía Lago Krummer (19, International Relations student at University of Belgrano) and Ornella Dotti (19, Law student at University of Buenos Aires). In the area of Economic Relations and Trade, the winners were Josefina Blasco Firpo (19, Political Science and International Relations student at National University of Rosario) and Martina Fillmore (19, International Relations student at Catholic University of Córdoba). In the area of science and innovation, Lourdes Arena (26, Biotechnology graduate from National University of Tucumán), and in the area of Climate Change the selected candidate was Candelaria De Paula Marelli (21, Environmental Management student at Argentine University of the Business).

The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to join British Ambassador Kirsty Hayes and other members of the diplomatic mission in activities relevant to their chosen area of interest, attend meetings of the Embassy’s work teams, get to know some of the organizations and experts that the Embassy works with, join the Latin American network of Ambassadors for a Day and take part in virtual or in-person meetings with British ambassadors and deputy heads of mission, access increased opportunities to attend courses or talks on women’s empowerment and participate in future British Embassy events and activities relating to their field of interest.

After hearing the results, British Ambassador to Argentina Kirsty Hayes, said: “this is the second time that we have organized this competition. This year we had a record number of participants and were pleasantly surprised at the high level of training and enthusiasm shown by female Argentine students. Last year we shared highly enriching experiences with the first group of Ambassadors for a Day, and I am looking forward to meeting the new selected students.

”The initiative seeks to promote inclusion and greater participation of women in society, and we are glad to see that this goal is shared by so many young women who choose to pursue a professional career to continue bridging the gender gap.”

More than 200 women took part in the competition, aimed at university students or recent graduates. As part of the selection process, candidates were required to send a video reply to the question: “Why do you want to be ambassador for a day?”, answer an online questionnaire and, in the final round, have an interview with Embassy officers. The winners will be contacted in the next few weeks to agree on a date for their participation in Embassy activities.