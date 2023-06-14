Falklands 41st anniversary of Liberation from Argentine military occupation

Liberation Monument in downtown Stanley. Following the ceremony FIG will host a civic reception for residents and military personnel (Pic file)

Today June 14th is a public holiday in the Falkland Islands, the 41 anniversary of the liberation of Falkland Islanders from Argentine military invasion and occupation, and the end of the South Atlantic conflict. To mark the Anniversary of the Liberation.

Gilbert House, seat of the autonomous elected government of the Falklands has organized a program, which concludes with a civic reception at the Town Hall to which all residents and members of British armed forces are invited.

The program begins with a thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45am, Her Excellency The Governor together with Members of the Legislative Assembly the Commander British Forces will attend the service along with representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy and Youth Groups. Veterans from 1982, including local residents will also be present.

At 11.00am a parade and ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers Her Excellency The Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran Associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.

A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the Town Hall. This will commence at 11.45am and end at 2pm. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend.

It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.