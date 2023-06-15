Overseas business risk for Uruguay, according to UK FCDO

The impressive pulp mills of which Uruguay is preparing to inaugurate a third

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has published Information on how UK companies can control risks when doing business in Uruguay.

Uruguay is a politically stable country with a strong democratic tradition and institutions. It is positioned at the top of the Democracy, Political Stability and Transparency rankings in Latin America.

This report looks at issues UK businesses may face when operating in Uruguay including the political and economic environment, bribery and corruption, terrorism threat, organized crime and intellectual property.

The report can be found at Overseas business risk: Uruguay.