Falklands Defense Force live firing exercises to the south of Stanley

16th Friday, June 2023 - 09:30 UTC Full article

HQ and facilities of the FIDF in Stanley

Port Harriet Range Area, to the south of Falklands capital Stanley will be in use by the Falkland Islands Defense Force (FIDF) on Saturday 17th June from 0900-2000 hours.

The FIDF would like to remind the public that when the red flags are raised in the area of Port Harriet the Range is Active.

Therefore for safety reasons, the public should stay clear of the area as live firing will be in progress.

The range location is approximately 1 Kilometer South of the Port Harriet Farm house.