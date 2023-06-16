UK Parliament consulting Falklands Legislative Assembly on Overseas Territoires

There is an inquiry by UK Parliament into Overseas Territories status in the 21st Century and the Falklands Legislative Assembly intend to make a submission

There is currently an inquiry by UK Parliament into the status of the Overseas Territories in the 21st Century and the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly intend to make a submission, confirmed MLA Teslyn Barkman to Penguin News this week.

The Chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee William Wragg MP recently wrote to the Legislative Assembly outlining the key questions they want to ask in order to gather evidence from people and representatives from all territories:

- Are effective mechanisms in place for the interests of the Overseas Territories to be represented internationally?

- Are the rights and interests of the British Overseas Citizens effectively protected by the current constitutional arrangements?

- Are the UK’s current constitutional arrangements as regards to the Overseas Territories satisfactory and appropriate for the 21st Century?

- How is legislation made in the Overseas Territories and what role does the UK Government and UK Parliament have in these processes?

- What is the UK Parliament’s relationship with the Overseas Territories, including: Does the legislative process in the UK currently operate effectively in relation to the Overseas Territories, both in theory and in practice?

Are the Interests of the Overseas Territories effectively represented within the UK Parliament?

- What is the UK Government’s relationship with the Overseas Territories, including:

Does the UK Civil Service engage effectively with the Overseas Territories?

Are Overseas Territories appropriately considered within different departments in Whitehall?

It was acknowledged by the committee that the Overseas Territories was an important part of the UK family and that their constitutional arrangements and position could be misunderstood or overlooked, so gathering the evidence from all territories was important to inform Parliament and any appropriate reforms if necessary.

Evidence can also be submitted by any groups, associations or members of the public wishing to share their views via the submission portal on the Committee’s webpage www.parliament.uk/pacac