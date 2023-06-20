Argentine Foreign Minister heads numerous delegation to the C 24 debate

Minister Santiago Cafiero is heading the Argentine delegation to the UN C24 debate

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero is heading the delegation to the United Nations to participate at the Special Committee on Decolonization or C24, which will address the Argentine dispute with UK over the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands and is hopeful of a resolution calling on both sides, Argentina and UK, to begin sovereignty negotiations over what is identified as the Malvinas Islands question.

Cafiero is expected to 'reaffirm' Argentine rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich islands and the adjoining maritime spaces, and the Argentine government commitment to a definitive and peaceful solution of the sovereignty dispute, in accordance with resolutions from UN General Assembly and the Special Committee on Decolonization.

The numerous Argentine delegation also includes the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Secretary, Guillermo Carmona: members of Congress from the two Houses and from the ruling coalition and opposition; Tierra del Fuego governor, Gustavo Melella, plus provincial lawmakers and non elected representatives from the Argentine society.

According to an Argentine official release the ample participation of the delegation is intended to show the international community that the Malvinas sovereignty question is a national long standing policy with the support from all parties, with the purpose of claiming the legitimate rights of Argentina over the islands of Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich and adjoining maritime spaces, plus calling on the UK to resume negotiations for a peaceful solution to the controversy, according to UN resolutions and international law.

Minister Cafiero is also expected to meet with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, whom the US General Assembly had requested he goes forward with a good offices mission regarding the Malvinas dispute.

At the C24 meeting when the Falkland Islands case is addressed usually two elected representatives from the autonomous government of the Islands which operates from Gilbert House, make speeches complaining about Argentine bullying and her intention of “colonizing” the South Atlantic Islands by impeding development through trade, shipping, communications blockades.

Argentina does not recognize the people of the Falklands, who have been living in the Islands for seven/eight generations, and thus addresses the UK, which it considers responsible for the “usurpation” of the Malvinas back in 1833. The Argentine military dictatorship tried to take over the Falklands by force in 1982, which it managed for 74 days, until surrendering to a British Task Force sent to liberate the Islands.