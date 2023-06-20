Falklands, Expanded eligibility for the Family Allowance

20th Tuesday, June 2023 - 10:58 UTC Full article

Last Tuesday 30 May the Falkland Islands ExCo approved an amendment to the Family Allowances Ordinance. This means that from 1 July 2023 families who have been ordinarily resident in the Falkland Islands for at least three years will now be eligible for Family Allowance. This is in addition to those with Permanent Residence Permits (PRP) or Falkland Islands Status, who are already eligible.

This change give effect to the decision made at the ExCo meeting in October 2022, to expand eligibility for the Family Allowance as part of a package of measures to assist the community with increases in the cost of living.

From 1 July 2023, those who can access the Family Allowance are:

• Falkland Islands Status holder families

• PRP holder families

• Families who have been resident in the Falkland Islands for at least three years

For information on Family Allowance and how to apply please contact Anya Smith on ASmith@sec.gov.fk or 28412.