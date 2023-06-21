Buquebús ship banned from active service

Buquebús' Eladia Isabel was found to be in a distressing condition, despite not being operational

Argentina's Customs General Directorate Tuesday banned Buquebús' Eladia Isabel from River Plate shuttle services to Uruguay due to its “poor condition,” it was reported in Buenos Aires. The vessel's sailing certifications were also found to have expired.

Customs agents performed an on-site inspection and determined the Eladia Isabel to be in a “sorry state,” its certificates expired, and its furniture “extremely deteriorated.”

Due to these irregularities, Customs decided to remove the Eladia Isabel from its special regime for means of transport and ordered her interdiction. The agency also ordered Buquebus to re-export the vessel before July 9.

Buquebus argued that the ship was not operational and that, should she be used again, she would be overhauled, but the authorities insisted a vessel must have valid certificates all the same.

Argentine Customs had warned the company about the situation on more than one occasion, it was reported.