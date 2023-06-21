Falklands: ”We do not ask you to support the UK nor Argentina” but “supporting our right”

Falklads delegation, MLA Gavin Short (L) and MLA John Birmingham (R) with Nikki Wilkis and Mavis Chipunza, both Junior Ambassadors’ for the Falkland Islands

“Fish carry no passports. It is with sadness that the Political elite in Argentina refuse to allow their scientists to work with our scientists for the benefit of all,” MLA Birmingham

This Tuesday, 20 June two elected members from the Falkland Islands Assembly addressed the United Nations Special Committee on the situation with regard to the implementation of the declaration on the granting of independence to colonial countries and peoples, the so-called UN Committee of 24. The first to address the C24 was MLA Gavin Short, who criticized the aggressive attitude of Argentina towards the Falklands and mentioned several actions, which sought to undermine the Islands' economy.

MLA Short finished his address saying that “All we ask is for your support for our right to self-determination. Is that too much to ask of you?”

Chair, Honorable delegates

My name is Gavin Short and I am a democratically elected representative of the Government and people of the Falkland Islands and my family have lived there for 174 years.

The Falklands are an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom through choice. Our desire to retain the status quo and this voluntary arrangement was demonstrated clearly ten years ago, in the March 2013 referendum, when 92% of the people on the Islands voted and 99.8% voted to remain just that.

We are a multi-cultural and forward-looking democracy who have taken the Falklands from zero to a country that can now boast an A+ credit rating. Our economy continues to grow despite the economic woes that afflicts the world and our inflation rate has now fallen to just over 8%.

You will hear speakers today who will unashamedly support Argentina’s neo colonial ambition to override the wishes of the people of the Falkland Islands (and we are a people) and force themselves upon us. In the 21st century, some 60 years after the establishment of the UN committee on decolonization, Argentina wants to see real colonialism return to the South Atlantic.

You will probably hear Argentina say that we are an implanted people and do not have the right to self-determination. Last year I threw down a challenge to the Argentine delegation to show proof that my family were implanted. There has been a year of deafening silence. Maybe it is because that they cannot substantiate what is a blatant falsehood.

You will hear them say that they only wish to talk, whilst not telling you that those talks would only be between the UK and Argentina with the wishes of the people of the Falklands ignored and removed from the picture. How colonial is that?

What they won’t tell you is that from their perspective, and according to their constitution, there can only be one outcome of any talks and that is that we Falkland Islanders become Argentinian subjects against our wishes.

I can show evidence that Argentina over this last year has actively sought to undermine our economy and taken direct actions against my country such as:

• tearing up the 2016 international agreement that covered such things as the humanitarian work to identify via DNA, fallen Argentine soldiers on the Falklands,

• they walked away from joint scientific work and data sharing on fish stocks in our region, they would rather see the ecosystem ruined by irresponsible fishing than sitting down (as we wish to) and trying and conserve life in the seas for the benefit of all,

• they refuse to allow the LATAM flight to Brazil to restart, limiting our connectivity with the world to just two international flights,

• And they have even tried to deny our children the ability to play sports internationally.

Once again, I issue an invitation for a C24 delegation to visit the Falklands. Please come and see our islands, our country, and our people, for yourself… to get away from the politics of C24 and to see the real lives of the people who this Committee has a sacred duty to represent.

Our plea Madam Chair is that the Committee, the Observers here today, anybody who wants to understand the reality of life on our diverse and multicultural Islands, puts politics to one side and listens to what we the people of the Falkland Islands have to say about our lives and our future.

We do not ask you to support the UK nor Argentina but simply to support our right determine our own future. You are there to guide us as we go forward… and we have every intention of taking our country forward to an even stronger economy and brighter future for our people in spite of what our neighbors may try – and you have a part to play in that.

All we ask is for your support for our right to self-determination. Is that too much to ask of you?

Only we Falkland Islanders can say what happens in and to our country and I can tell you this – no one, but no one, is going to put us back into a real colonial situation – ever.

“The Falklands are a successful, financially independent - if small - democracy”

Falkland Islanders want a good relationship with our neighbors and wish to

live in peace under a government of our own choosing.

The second speaker for the Falkland Islands to address C24 was MLA John Birmingham, and his speech follows,

Madam Chair, Distinguished Members of this Committee, Honored Guests.



I thank the Committee for allowing me to speak today.

The words I spoke 18 years ago in this Committee, and in Bali three weeks ago, remain valid. It’s truly difficult to see too many advances in the aims of this committee…take the Falkland Islands, the politics around this question obscures understanding of the reality of life on our Islands and, despite the Committee’s support for self-determination, there seems to be no recognition of what the people themselves want.

Previous speakers in this Committee have stated on more than one occasion that there is no one size or solution to fit all of those 17 Territories remaining on the list of what are termed non self-governing Territories, it is a Fact that the Falkland Islands are internally Self Governing.

The Falklands are a successful, financially independent - if small - democracy and in the words of a visiting Argentine journalist, as close as he had seen to a “City State.”

We have an island plan and we are delivering for our electorate.

As Gavin said, this year the Falklands celebrated the tenth anniversary of our independently verified referendum, which had a simple Question:

“Do you wish to remain an overseas territory of the United Kingdom?”

Madam Chair, over 98% of the answers were YES, and I am confident that if we had a rerun of that referendum today, the outcome would be the same.

Madam Chair, an election looms in Argentina, and in the run up to this, our small community has seen rhetoric and actions escalate from Argentina – but despite this, we still want a good neighborly relationship – a relationship of equals.

Other than security, the number one priority for the current elected assembly is the environment. From increasing our green energy output, which is currently just over 30%, to continuing to try and persuade other South American Countries to join together with us and do something about the uncontrolled and unsustainable over-exploitation of the South West Atlantic Ocean by people who travel from far away and give not a second thought to the future. It is deeply regrettable that Argentina refuse to cooperate with us on this.

Never, in recorded history has so much been not only known about the eco system but also about the damage the human race is doing, leaving future generations the problems. Nature knows no political boundaries. Fish carry no passports. It is with sadness that the Political elite in Argentina refuse to allow their scientists to work with our scientists for the benefit of all.

At a time when the World needs to come together, Argentina plays games.

Madam Chair, I would like to quote a well-respected previous secretary general of the United Nations Kofi Annan:

“To Live is to choose, but to choose well you must know who you are and what you stand for, where you want to go and why you want to get there.”

Falkland Islanders are a people, and we stand for justice and a commitment to making sure that we protect the environment for future generations, Falkland Islanders want a good relationship with our neighbors and wish to live in peace under a government of our own choosing.

As Gavin said, our simple request Madam Chair is that the Committee, the Observers here today, anybody who wants to understand the reality of life on our diverse and multicultural Islands, puts politics to one side and listens to what we the people of the Falkland Islands have to say about our lives and our future.

Madam Chair I thank you and this Committee for allowing a Falkland Islander to speak to this Forum.



