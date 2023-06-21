Former Peruvian PM arrested in connection with Castillo's coup

Chávez was cooperative at all times during her arrest

Former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 7 coup d'état staged by then-President Pedro Castillo Terrones, it was reported. Peru's National Police (PNP) arrested Chávez at her home in the southern city of Tacna after the Supreme Court ordered her pre-trial detention for 18 months.

Chávez left her home under police custody and was transferred to a detention center in Tacna to be read her rights and undergo a medical check-up, which will determine where she will serve her time: in Lima or in Tacna, Police Colonel Ramón Ramos told reporters.

Ramos added that Chávez was cooperative “at all times” and that before being handcuffed she said goodbye to her family.

The Supreme Court's Permanent Criminal Chamber ordered Chávez's arrest Monday after finding the Prosecutor's request founded following her participation in the Dec. 7 events.

Chávez made a live transmission through her Tik Tok account saying she was “calm” and waiting for the Police. She also claimed she was not alone “but accompanied by millions of people.”

The Prosecutor's Office published on its Twitter account that it achieved that “the appeal is declared founded and that the Judiciary orders the preventive imprisonment for 18 months against the investigated Betssy Chávez, for the alleged crime of rebellion and alternatively conspiracy, to the detriment of the State.”

The Supreme Court also turned down a request for the arrest of former Ministers Willy Huerta and Roberto Sánchez, also investigated for their alleged participation in Castillo's failed coup d'état.

Last April 26, the Supreme Judge of Preparatory Investigation Juan Carlos Checkley had rejected to impose preventive imprisonment against the three former ministers, although he ordered them to appear in court and to post bail.