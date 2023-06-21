Germany's far-right wants to dissolve the EU

The AfD has long been in favor of Germany leaving the EU

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has announced that it will “seek the orderly dissolution of the EU and find in its place a new European economic and interests community, a federation of European nations,” it was reported.

The new campaign slogan for the 2024 European elections also envisages the possibility of Germany leaving the bloc, because the country has supposedly “run out of patience.” The AfD has already come out in favor of Germany's exit from the European Union.

The initiative will be formally adopted at the AfD party congress to be held in Magdeburg at the end of July.

“Our patience with the EU has run out,” reads the motion, which the party has posted on the Internet, according to Die Welt. The EU “is not reformable in the AfD's sense.”

“The EU and the globalist elites that support it” bid farewell many years ago to the “original idea of the founding fathers of a European community,” Die Welt further cites. According to the AfD, the EU “has become an undemocratic construction” that attracts more and more power to itself and is governed by a “non-transparent and unchecked bureaucracy.”

According to the AfD, the decision on a “new form of coexistence of peoples in Europe” should only be decided by a referendum in Germany. In addition, the party wants to abolish the EU Parliament. The AfD's federal program committee continues to call for a referendum on Germany's continued membership in the EU.

The next European elections will be held from June 6 to 9, 2024. In the last European elections, the AfD won 11% of the vote in Germany, making it the fourth strongest party after the CDU, the Greens, and the SPD. The AfD currently has nine members in the European Parliament.

A poll published last week by the RTL channel put the AfD's voting intention at 19%, behind only the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian partner (CSU), which together account for 29%. The Social Democrats, the current ruling party, appear in this poll with 18%, while the Greens appear in fourth place with 14% of the vote.