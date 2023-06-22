Brazilian Senate approves Zanin for STF post

Zanin, 47, will be able to serve on the Court until the mandatory retirement age of 75

With 58 votes in favor and 18 against, Brazil's Senate Wednesday approved the appointment of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's lawyer Cristiano Zanin to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, Agencia Brasil reported.

Zanin was approved by the congressmen after almost eight hours of testing in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ).

At the opening of the hearing, Zanin spoke for 26 minutes to introduce himself to the parliamentarians. At the time, he said he felt secure and with the necessary experience to act on the STF.

“I have always followed the same principles as a judge in my work in law, keeping myself emotionally and intellectually balanced, even in times of great challenges, having a sense of justice without ever discrediting Brazilian laws and institutions, and continuing to act independently to ensure justice in a country with solid democratic pillars, such as Brazil,” he told the Upper House Committee.

In a brief summary of his career, he mentioned the law firms he has worked for and concluded that he considers himself ”a fervent defender of the Brazilian Constitution and a keen critic of violations of fundamental rights and guarantees. He also recalled that, in 25 years as a lawyer, he has led more than one hundred cases tried in the STF and more than 550 in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Zanin's future colleagues welcomed the new Justice on social media, although the exact day for his inauguration is yet to be determined.

“I am absolutely certain that Brazil will gain with your competent and courageous performance in our Supreme Court,” Justice Alexandre De Moraes said.

Next, Luís Roberto Barroso highlighted Zanin's professional quality. “I congratulate Cristiano Zanin, now colleague and minister of the Supreme Court, for the approval of his name. He has always acted with high professional quality and I have of him the vision of a serious, competent, and ethical lawyer even in the face of adversity. I welcome him,” he wrote.

Chief Justice Rosa Weber said that “I receive with joy the news of the approval by the Federal Senate of lawyer Cristiano Zanin for the position of minister of the Supreme Court. With a brilliant career in the legal profession, I am certain that he will contribute to the strengthening of constitutional democracy in our country.”

Edson Fachin, for his part, considered Zanin's nomination “a gesture of deference” from Lula to the court and emphasized that the Court once again has its full composition.

Luiz Fux said that Zanin's approval shows that he “has the necessary competence” to integrate the STF and Gilmar Mendes said that the lawyer “is very deserving” of the approval that occurred in the Federal Senate.

Dias Toffoli stated that he received the approval with satisfaction. “It is with satisfaction that I received the approval by the Senate of the Republic, by a large margin of votes, of the name of the nominee of President Lula for the Federal Supreme Court, Dr. Cristiano Zanin, who will certainly add to the STF with all his brilliance, intelligence, capacity, and his courtesy. He will certainly be a great minister of the STF, honoring the Court and honoring Brazil,” he added.

The two judges nominated by former President Jair Bolsonaro also spoke out. Nunes Marques congratulated his new Supreme Court colleague. “I congratulate minister Cristiano Zanin for his approval by the Federal Senate and wish him much success in the performance of the magistrature in the STF,” he said.

André Mendonça highlighted Zanin's professional qualities in congratulating him. “Congratulations to Minister Cristiano Zanin for his approval by the Senate. He is a prepared jurist who has much to contribute to the Justice System in our country,” he concluded.

Zanin is 47 years old and graduated in law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP) in 1999. He is a specialist in strategic and decisive litigation, corporate or criminal, national and transnational. Prior to his nomination, he acted as Lula's defender in Operation Lava Jato proceedings. Zanin will be able to serve on the Court for 28 years. The mandatory retirement of Supreme Court justices occurs at age 75.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)