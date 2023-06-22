Falklands government negotiating the acquisition of Stanley Growers

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is currently in final negotiations with the Directors of Stanley Growers Limited and Stanley Nurseries and Garden Centre to acquire both businesses and the leases of the land on which they sit.

Both FIG and Stanley Growers are aware of the importance of the business, and are committed to ensuring strong food security and the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables to the public and the many private businesses that currently contract with Stanley Growers and Nurseries.

The Stanley Growers land was identified as important to the new port project early on in the BAM Nuttall work. Although those designs are no longer being pursued, the location remains key to the wider development of port infrastructure. The negotiations between Stanley Growers and FIG are ongoing so further details cannot be shared at present but will be as soon as possible.

FIG recognize the time, financial investment and contribution, over a number of years, from Stanley Growers Staff and Management and are keen to ensure that the core business carries on un-interrupted.

Current managers of Stanley Growers, Tim and Jan Miller said: “We need to begin stepping back, whilst ensuring staff and customers see no change to their day to day interactions with the business. The on-going discussions with FIG are welcomed by Stanley Growers management so as to ensure continued food security for the Falklands and on-going job security for our dedicated team. We are pleased that FIG have accepted our proposal and welcome future negotiations.”