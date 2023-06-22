Falklands team in Golden Shearers Sheep Championships at Scotland's Royal Highland Show

22nd Thursday, June 2023 - 15:19 UTC

Thursday is the day when a team of Falkland Islanders shearers and wool-handlers begin competing at the World Championships taking place in Scotland at the Royal Highland Show. The team is made up of Jan Clarke, Steefen Turner, Jack Wilson, Tara Wilson, and Pilar Castro.

The Falklands government has twitted that the whole Falkland Islands will be cheering for the ream. “Make sure to follow Falkland Islands Sheep Shearing for updates over the next four days”.

The Royal Highland show is an annual event, showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25, June 2023.

The 2023 Golden Shears Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling World Championships showcases the art, skill and techniques it takes to be a world champion.

Taking place at the 2023 Royal Highland Show in June in the purpose built MacRobert Theatre, over 30 countries are expected to compete for the title at the heart of Scotland's biggest agricultural event.