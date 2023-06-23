Falklands cruise season 2022/23, almost 60,000 visitors but still 16% below 2019/20

Figures from the last tourist season were presented to the Falkland Islands Tourist Board committee this week, and in her report, Executive Director Stephanie Middleton supplied statistics for several aspects of tourism in the Islands.

Ms Middleton said that during the 2022/23 cruise season there were 59,936 cruise arrivals. Unfortunately there were more than 20 cancellations in the season, resulting in a loss of over 20,000 visitors. Nevertheless there were 201 cruise ship calls in camp in 2022/23, beating the previous highest of 152 in 2019/20.

Expedition vessels provided an unusually high 29% of all arrivals, with 17,594 passengers. This is the highest percentage ever average being around 20%.

Expedition vessels made 98 calls in Stanley – up from the previous high of 78 in 2019/20.

Ms Middleton told the committee performance post-COVID is strong. Overall the season was 16% down, but “there is evidence from forward bookings that 2023/24 will surpass the 2019/20 season.”

In other tourism news, Ms Middleton told the committee she had met with FIGAS General Manager Morgan Goss, who said that next season FIGAS expects to start with all but one airframe available. It is normal for one airframe to be on a maintenance check. There are no concerns that they will have a shortage of pilots.

Additionally, new oval signage boards have arrived in the Falklands, and they will be fitted onto new frames at Gypsy Cove in the coming weeks.

Concerns were raised that during the past season there were operators who were giving out incorrect information to tourists, and others charging large fees for Gypsy Cove tours. Ms Middleton confirmed that she had spoken to the operators in question, reminding them that under their Licence to Operate there was ‘three strikes and you’re out’ system in place.

After this, offenders would no longer be able to operate from the Jetty Visitor Centre area.

Ms Middleton also said that while pricing for tours was not within FITB’s purview, the staff at the Jetty Visitor Centre always advise tourists to agree a price before getting in with an operator.

Next season there will be a board outside the Visitor Centre giving guidelines for shuttles to Gypsy Cove and some other tours. (Penguin News)