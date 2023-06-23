Microsoft AI lab inaugurated in Uruguay

It is the fourth such facility worldwide

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Wednesday declared inaugurated Microsoft's first Artificial Intelligence laboratory in Latin America and the fourth in the world. The installations are at the Technological Laboratory of Uruguay (LATU).

The Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab thus joins the units already operating in China, Germany, and the United States. It will allow technology companies to have a place to develop their products at no cost and keep the intellectual property, Industry Minister of Industry Omar Paganini explained.

Users will have access to state-of-the-art technology and will be able to interact with Microsoft engineers who will support them, it was explained during the ceremony at LATU's Technological Park.

The new facility will offer “customized solutions that integrate artificial intelligence and the internet of things to boost business and productive development.”

Paganini also highlighted that the inauguration was relevant for “the ecosystem of technology companies.”

“The fact that Microsoft is opening its third laboratory outside the United States in Uruguay is a sign of this; we are moving in the right direction,” said Paganini, who insisted he was hopeful that this laboratory “will attract talent, companies and investments from the region to generate quality jobs.”

“It is the third co-innovation center outside the United States,” said the general manager of Microsoft's Southern Andean Region, Jaime Galviz. According to the executive, we are experiencing a worldwide change in everyday tasks, and this laboratory will boost the competitiveness of the country and the continent, [and] attract talent and investment. It will help the country become an innovation hub, Galviz said. “It is the perfect moment to boost talent and competitiveness,” he underscored.

Galviz also praised Lacalle Pou and his government for their role in the installation of the laboratory, which had been announced in June 2022, after the meeting between the President and a delegation of the technology company.