Modi highlights encounter between oldest, largest democracies

23rd Friday, June 2023 - 08:47 UTC Full article

When you talk of democracy, if there are no human values, and there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it’s not a democracy,” Modi said in a post-meeting press briefing

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday highlighted before a joint meeting of the US Congress in Washington DC that his state visit brought together the oldest and the largest democracies in the world. Modi also underlined Vice President Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage.

“The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy,” Modi said. “Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy.” French President Emmanuel Macron did not speak to Congress during his state visit to Washington last December.

Modi told US lawmakers that India’s rapidly growing economy was driven by women-led development and the technological innovations of the younger generation. He also said bloodshed and suffering in Ukraine must be put to an end and emphasized the importance of “a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, connected by secure seas.”

“Our partnership — which spans trade, innovation, technology, and security — has never been closer, stronger, or more important. From this solid foundation, anything is possible. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

“India and the United States share more than robust trade and basic values. We share an interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, and we face common challenges. India understands China’s belligerent behavior firsthand,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said also in a statement

Modi is the only Indian prime minister to address a joint meeting of Congress twice after a 2016 appearance. In 2005, he was denied a visa to visit the United States citing human rights concerns. Earlier this week, 70 members of Congress signed on to a letter urging President Joseph Biden to raise key human rights concerns in his meetings with Modi at the White House, where both leaders held a brief news conference.

“The prime minister and I had a good discussion about democratic values,” Biden said. “And it’s a common DemocraticÖ.character of both our countriesÖand our people – our diversity our culture our open, tolerant, robust debate.”

“It is in American’s DNA, and I believe in India’s DNA that the whole world has a stake in our success, both of us, in maintaining our democracies,” he said.

When asked about his government allegedly restricting freedom of expression, discriminating against minorities, and stifling critics, Modi replied he was “surprised” by the criticism.

“We have always proved that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there’s absolutely no space for discrimination,” he said.

“And when you talk of democracy, if there are no human values, and there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it’s not a democracy,” added Modi.

Both leaders hailed the need for a strong partnership in the years ahead, with concerns over stability in the Indo-Pacific and China’s growing influence looming large. Biden said the bond between the two countries will be a “defining relationship of the 21st century”.

“Peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is a common priority,” Modi told reporters. “We agree that the development and success of this region is important for the entire world.”

Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014.

During Modi's visit, General Electric Co (GE) signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to produce to manufacture jet engines in India to power Indian military aircraft. It was also arranged that US Navy ships in the region will be able to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs under a maritime agreement reached between the two governments.

Later Thursday, Biden offered Modi a gala vegetarian state dinner. The list of guests included the president's son, Hunter Biden, who agreed days earlier to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges, fashion icon Ralph Lauren, former tennis star Billie Jean King, director M. Night Shyamalan, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among many others.