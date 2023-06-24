ARA Patagonia undergoes successful overhauling

The Patagonia can carry large amounts of fuel and supplies

Argentina has completed the overhauling of the ARA Patagonia logistics ship after five months' work at the Arsenal Naval Puerto Belgrano (ARPB) docks, Zona Militar reported.

Since Jan. 28, the unit underwent the reparation of valves, pumps, and the propulsion shaft. The Tandanor shipyard was awarded an investment of AR$ 284,304,973.80 for labor and US$ 1,211,096.80 for materials for the recovery of the nautical safety capabilities of the hull and associated subsystems.

With a displacement of 17,800 tons full load, 157.80 meters long, 21.23 meters wide, and a draft of 8.65 meters, the ARA Patagonia has a transport capacity of 9,600,000 liters of fuel, 140 tons of distilled water, and 170 tons of supplies, which will allow the Argentine Navy to considerably extend the autonomy of different units at sea. (Source: Zona Militar)