Falklands Veteran and SAMA cofounder honored with the British Empire Medal

26th Monday, June 2023 - 10:35 UTC Full article

Denzil Connick served in the Falklands War in 1982

A Falklands War veteran has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his voluntary work to help his fellow veterans. Denzil Connick, 66, from Blackwood, was honored in King Charles III’s first-ever Birthday Honors list.

Mr Connick served in the 1982 conflict with the Parachute Regiment, where he was seriously injured by an enemy shell on Mount Longdon. He lost his left leg above the knee and his right leg was severely damaged.

As a result, Mr Connick was medically discharged from the Army in 1984, but remained determined to devote his life to supporting his fellow veterans.

He co-founded the South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA) 82, which was established as a charity in 1997 and became the association’s first secretary, as well as a trustee responsible for the its activities – a role he held for a decade.

During that time, the association grew to include more than 3,000 members. After retiring as a trustee, Mr Connick was elected to become one if its vice presidents for life, and he is regularly called upon by the association’s trustees for advice and guest speaking.

As well as this, Mr Connick has also volunteered as a caseworker for the SSAFA Armed Forces charity, something he has done since 1994.

Mr Connick commented that the honor makes him feel great, ”It’s so lovely to be officially recognized. It came out of the blue, I’ve been doing this for many years. It’s humbling.”

Speaking about why he has chosen to dedicate his life to helping others, he said: “I was wounded in the war and needed help as a result of my physical and mental injuries.

“It gives you greater empathy when you’ve suffered in the same way. I thought it was necessary to help.”

He explained that part of SAMA 82’s work involves helping Falklands veterans visit the Falkland Islands, working with other organizations including the Falklands Veterans Foundation and the RAF.

“When they return to the Islands, it settles them down with their PTSD,” Mr Connick said. “Seeing the Islands in peace time, not war time, readjusts the brain. It can be a big help.”