Giant meat packer in Brazil fined for cruelty while transporting cattle

In the verdict Judge Frederico dos Santos Messias stated that Minerva Foods had hired a carrier to transport the oxen to the port, thus holding them responsible.

A Civil Court in the Brazilian city of Santos has issued a first-instance ruling against Protein packers Minerva Foods, demanding the payment of BRL 1.39 million (some US$ 250,000) as compensation for collective moral damages caused while transporting 29,975 oxen to the Port of Santos in early 2018.

The Prosecutors Office of São Paulo (MP-SP) had filed a public civil action against the company, urging the funds to be directed to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Interests of the State of São Paulo. It is important to note that an appeal is possible in this case.

In the verdict, delivered on June 14, Judge Frederico dos Santos Messias stated that Minerva Foods had hired a carrier to transport the oxen to the port, thus holding them responsible. The judge dismissed the exporter’s arguments, which claimed “passive illegitimacy” and denied responsibility while questioning the existence of collective moral damage and the compensation amount requested.

Messias determined that the company had the “responsibility to oversee the transport conditions” and could not claim ignorance. The judge further noted that Minerva had financially benefited from the subpar conditions, as ensuring proper transport with additional trucks and better conditions would have increased costs.

The MP-SP lawsuit described the degrading, exhausting, and cruel conditions the animals endured during transport, including being packed tightly in confined spaces without proper ventilation or hygiene for extended periods.

The requested compensation matches the administrative fine imposed by the Municipality of Santos on Minerva Foods for environmental violations and the physical and psychological mistreatment of animals. Minerva Foods had previously appealed the penalty but was unsuccessful, with the rejection upheld in three instances. During a sampling inspection involving 40 trucks, municipal inspectors, aided by the Military Police, discovered an average of 27 animals per vehicle.

The shipment of 29,900 live cattle from Sabino and Altinópolis in the interior of São Paulo to the Port of Santos occurred between January 26 and 28, 2018. The animals were intended for export to Turkey aboard the vessel named Nada. However, the ship could only set sail in April of that year due to intense activism. Subsequently, the Port Authority of Santos (APS) confirmed that no further live cargo shipments have occurred in Santos since then.

Response from Minerva Foods

Minerva Foods emphasized that their export practices of live cattle strictly comply with the current legislation in Brazil and the importing countries. This includes adherence to regulations concerning technical, sanitary, and operational procedures, as well as animal transportation. The company firmly stated that they have consistently abided by all regulations throughout their operations.

Moreover, Minerva Foods claimed to employ the strictest criteria in animal handling, ensuring the welfare of the animals during all stages of the live cattle export process. They conduct regular training sessions for professionals involved in the export chain and actively engage with ranchers to share knowledge, exchange experiences, introduce new technologies, and promote best management practices.