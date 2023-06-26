Parades and fly-pasts to celebrate UK Armed Forces Day

26th Monday, June 2023 - 08:41 UTC Full article

More than 1,000 military personnel, veterans and cadets paraded through Falmouth, while there were spectacular air displays and parachute jumps

Parades and fly-pasts were just some of the events that took place across the UK on Saturday as part of Armed Forces Day celebrations to thank the military community for their service.

The national event was held in Falmouth, Cornwall, where the Duke of Gloucester and thousands of spectators gathered to mark the occasion.

More than 1,000 military personnel, veterans and cadets paraded through the town, while there were also spectacular air displays, parachute jumps and more throughout the day.

The King delivered a heartfelt message recognizing the “immense and dedicated” contribution from the military both at home and overseas, to mark this year's Armed Forces Day..

“The Queen and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, recognizing the immense and dedicated contribution of our military both at home and overseas,” His Majesty said.

“Today provides a particularly valuable opportunity to acknowledge publicly the selfless service and sacrifice made each day by our Armed Forces personnel to keep this nation safe.

”We also remember, with gratitude, the countless veterans who continue to support the ethos of the Armed Forces long after they leave the service.“

King Charles continued: ”Having trained and served in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force and having had such close affiliations over the course of the last 47 years as Colonel or Colonel-in-Chief of multiple regiments within the British Army, I know only too well of the deep pride our service personnel take in their duty, so superbly shown during our recent coronation.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest good wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community on this special day.”

This year, Falmouth hosted the national Armed Forces Day event which was attended by 100,000 people and featured a flypast by the RAF's Red Arrows.

Armed Forces Day is an annual event held to commemorate the service of personnel in the British Armed Forces.