Fernández thankful to his Brazilian friend Lula

27th Tuesday, June 2023 - 10:36 UTC Full article

“Brazil and Bolivia criticized the British interference in our Malvinas Islands,” Fernández highlighted

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday told his Brazilian colleague Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that “when you are in trouble you ask your friends for help and friends are always there,” it was reported. Both leaders met Monday in Brasilia to celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations.

In his message at the joint press conference, Fernández focused on his personal bond with Lula. “My dear friend, President Lula Da Silva, I am in a friendly land, because Brazil and Argentina were born to be united.”

When analyzing the historical link between both countries, Alberto Fernández recalled that “Argentina was the first country, when it was not Argentina but a confederation of States, the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata, to recognize Brazil as a sovereign and independent country”, and that “in turn, Brazil and Bolivia were the two countries that criticized the British interference in our Malvinas Islands.”

Fernández and Lula held a bilateral working meeting at the Planalto Palace, where they discussed the main issues of the bilateral, regional, and global agenda.

Joining Fernández's entourage were First Lady Fabiola Yañez; Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero; Ambassador Daniel Scioli; Presidential Spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti and other officials.

On behalf of Brazil, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira; Special Presidential Advisor Celso Amorim; Ambassador Julio Glinternick Bitelli; and Itamaraty's Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Gisela Maria Figueiredo Padovan.

Also present at lunchtime were Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad; and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

Later Monday, Fernández met with Senate Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco and Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice Rosa Weber.

Fernández's visit came a week before the Mercosur Summit to be held on July 3 and 4 in Puerto Iguazú, where Argentina will hand over the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur to Brazil.