Uruguay's Colman becomes new Speaker of Parlasur

27th Tuesday, June 2023 - 08:37 UTC Full article

Colman pledged to “work seriously” for a Mercosur of “all citizens”

Uruguay's Mario Colman Monday became the new Speaker of Mercosur's Parliament (Parlasur), it was reported in Montevideo.

Colman was appointed during the body's LXXXVII Ordinary Session in which declarations were also approved regarding the ongoing negotiations between the South American bloc and the European Union.

“The Mercosur Parliamentarians pronounced themselves on the end of the term of office of the Delegation of the Republic of Paraguay. As a result, the Uruguayan Parliamentarian Mario Colman was appointed Vice President of the Uruguayan Delegation, thus, he assumes as Speaker of PARLASUR, for this year 2023”, the body said in a statement.

Colman thanked his colleagues for their confidence and reaffirmed his commitment to “work seriously” for a Mercosur of “all citizens”.

The plenary also approved the Declaration on the status of the negotiations of the Mercosur-European Union Bi-regional Agreement, which highlights the commitment to the progress of the negotiations and the achievement of a “balanced agreement” that promotes sustainable development and strengthens relations between the two regions.

The document also mentions “the obstacles and challenges” that have arisen in the process of ratification and signing of the agreement between the two blocs. ”In particular, the reopening of the discussion with the inclusion of additional commitments (side letters) by the EU in the current stage of technical review. These unilateral demands could generate losses for Mercosur countries and have raised valid questions about their impact“, the communiqué points out.

In addition, Parlasur approved the proposal that declares of regional interest the bill recommending the implementation, harmonization, and adoption of legislative mechanisms on Social and Solidarity Economy policies to achieve ”decent work with social justice.”