Uruguay's Parliament marks 50th anniversary of civic-military Dictatorship

Simultaneously, an overnight vigil took place outside the premises, accompanied by the illumination of candles around the building. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

President Luis Lacalle Pou, along with former presidents Julio María Sanguinetti (1985-1990 and 1995-2000), Luis Lacalle Herrera (1990-1995), and José Mujica (2010-2015), attended the session.

On a cold and foggy night, the Parliament of Uruguay held a commemorative session on Monday to mark the 50th anniversary of the civic-military dictatorship that took place in the country from 1973 to 1985.

Senators convened for a special session at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, where, on June 26, 1973, a significant parliamentary debate occurred before the dissolution of the Chambers.

Through the use of audiovisual mapping, the event recreated the speeches delivered on that fateful night by Wilson Ferreira Aldunate, Amílcar Vasconcellos, and Enrique Rodríguez, projecting poignant images within the venue.

Vice President Beatriz Argimón commenced the session, stating, “At 10:30 p.m., with quorum present, the Senate begins at the same hour as 50 years ago during the extraordinary session held to remember the events of June 26, 1976, which was the last session prior to the dissolution of the Chambers by the president at that time.”

Argimón extended greetings to various authorities and politicians present at the Legislative Palace.

Former vice-presidents Rodolfo Nin Novoa (2005-2010) and Lucía Topolansky (2017-2020), current ministers, and politicians from different parties also participated.

Argimón emphasized the parliament's commitment to democracy, stating, “50 years ago, the dictatorship aimed to silence the representatives of the people. Today, we seek to reaffirm our democratic commitment from this parliament, which was elected by the citizenry.”

Subsequently, the audiovisual projection showcased the speeches by Ferreira Aldunate, Vasconcellos, and Rodríguez, eliciting applause from the audience.



Ferreira Aldunate's speech on that day included the statement, “Please forgive me as I leave the authors of this attack with the name of their most radical and irreconcilable enemy, who will undoubtedly be the avenger of the Republic. Long live the National Party!”

Vasconcellos expressed his perspective on the situation, saying, “There are temporary winners whose names are scattered by the winds of history, and even the people's hatred forgets them. They may feel victorious, and many sycophants and despicable individuals may come forward to decorate a transient situation. However, they will also face the judgment of history, and their names and those of their children will bear an indelible stain due to the immense betrayal they have committed against Uruguay. No one will be able to save them from this.”

Rodríguez conveyed his belief, stating, “A nation will arise, as mentioned earlier, that was not born to be enslaved. And at the heart of that nation, without a doubt, without the slightest doubt, the forces comprising the political nucleus we represent will be present. Among them, with pride and with the flag held high, will be Uruguay's working class, which has never failed the people's causes and will not fail now.”

The session concluded with attendees moving to the Hall of the Lost Steps in the Legislative Palace, where they listened to the national anthem.

Simultaneously, an overnight vigil took place outside the premises, accompanied by the illumination of candles around the building.