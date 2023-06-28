RAF's A400M Atlas takes lead on air mobility operations after C-130 is retired

The RAF's Atlas A400M aircraft is used for air mobility operations (Picture: MOD)

The Airbus A400M Atlas has taken over the lead of the RAF's tactical airlift of troops and equipment following the decommissioning of the Hercules C-130.

Last month, the 22nd Atlas aircraft, procured by the Ministry of Defense's (MOD) Defense Equipment & Support (DE&S) on behalf of the RAF, touched down at RAF Brize Norton, completing the total number of transport aircraft ordered.

The A400 has already played a key role in recent RAF operations, including Operation Pitting, The Kabul evacuation in 2021 and Operation Polar Bear, the Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in Sudan.

Providing much of the heavy lifting, the A400 contributed to the evacuation of more than 2,000 people in the war-ravaged country.

The aircraft's short take-off and landing capability meant it was the RAF's choice for this type of operation.

RAF Loadmaster Jim Rothwell, 49, who has served for 24 years and took part in the evacuation flights, said: “The A400 has been really good, it's being constantly used.

”We're going backwards and forwards, repeatedly every day and it's certainly proven itself on this operation.“

He went on to say: ”It's an asset to the Air Mobility Force. Non-combatant evacuation operations don't last very long but all the team pulls together to get the job done.“

He added: ”It's given the newer crew members operational experience.“

Last month, an Atlas aircraft was spotted carrying out beach landing training at Pembrey Sands in West Wales.

Wg Cdr Richard Fawkes, Commanding Officer of 903 Expeditionary Air Wing, the unit responsible for conducting air operations against so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria said: ”The A400 is simply a phenomenal aircraft. It brings an enormous technological advantage and will become a highly superior air mobility platform.“

In a written question to the MOD, Labour MP Kevan Jones asked the Secretary of State for Defence, ”whether the Royal Air Force's A400M aircraft have received clearance for low-level parachuting capability“.

In response to that question, Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge answered: ”The generation of evidence to support an initial clearance for the low-level parachute on Atlas is complete.

“However, a parachuting incident experienced by one of the partner nations has required mitigating action to be taken across the program on safety grounds.”

He went on to say that collaboration with partner nations was needed to produce a “minor modification” and that the revised transfer of initial capability would be delayed until September 2023.

“The full clearance of low-level parachute capability remains planned for January 2024,” the minister added.

