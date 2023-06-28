Uruguayan pupils return to virtual classes due to respiratory infections

Uruguayan authorities Tuesday decided that, effective July 3, schooling nationwide will be online for the next two weeks before winter break, due to the increase of respiratory infections “in the general population and especially in children,” it was reported in Montevideo.

According to National Administration of Public Education (ANEP) official Juan Gabito quoted by Telemundo, this format will be maintained until July 14, followed by the usual recess. The resolution is to be announced officially on Wednesday.

The decision comes after a request from the Health Ministry (MSP), citing concerns about “the health situation of the population in general, and especially children.”

“The MSP requested an interruption of classes for as long as possible to curb contagions,” said Gabito, who added that the option of three weeks without face-to-face classes was ruled out because “it is an excessively long period” of time. Instead, it was preferred to take advantage of the experiences from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If we do not decree this kind of administrative vacation, the loss of classes will be due to contagions and people falling ill. It is preferable to collaborate with health prevention,” Gabito explained.

Uruguay's State Health Services Administration (ASSE) reported Monday that there were 50 children hospitalized in one Montevideo facility alone and that ICU occupancy both pediatric and adult exceeded 90%.

“The hospital, if we left it with the usual structure, we would already be full. We are currently increasing the pediatric ICU; we are taking it from 14 beds to 18 and we will be able to reach up to 20,” explained ASSE President Leonardo Cipriani.

The respiratory syncytial virus mainly affects children under two years of age, it was also explained.