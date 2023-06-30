Bill allowing Peru's president to leave the country and stay in charge signed into law

Peru's one-house Congress passed a bill whereby President Dina Boluarte will be able to leave the country and continue to exercise the presidency remotely, it was reported in Lima Thursday. Boluarte was the only South American leader to miss out on Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Summit last month.

The measure was adopted because there is no vice president to take over in Boluarte's absence. Boluarte was Vice President until Dec. 7, when then-President Pedro Castillo Terrones was impeached and arrested for trying to dissolve Congress. Hence, Boluarte's promotion.

The new law also allows the region's governors to work virtually in special situations, in addition to Boluarte being able to travel abroad and work remotely.

According to El Peruano (the Official Gazette), Regulation 31810 modifies the Organic Law of the Executive Branch and allows Boluarte to retain her presidential duties using digital technologies.

“In the event that the president of the Republic must leave the national territory and there are no vice presidents in office, exceptionally, the president of the Republic remains in charge of the presidential office using digital technologies,” the Law specifies.

In addition, the law establishes that the implementation of digital security mechanisms is mandatory for the use of such technologies. As per the new norm, in order to travel abroad, Congressional approval shall still be required and must be granted for “urgent” reasons.

The bill was approved on June 21 last and signed into law by Boluarte on Thursday, it was reported.

According to Lima analysts, Boluarte needs to exercise “presidential diplomacy” abroad to demonstrate the legitimacy of her government, which is under attack.