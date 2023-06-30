Falklands children will be gifted with a King Charles III coronation coin

The front and back of the Falklands Coronation of HM King Charles III 50p coin, with the Coronation Emblem

A new coin to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be gifted to every child in the Falkland Islands under 16 or in full-time education.

The Commissioners of Currency have announced the commemorative coin, which will be distributed to the children at the Infant and Junior School/Camp Education, Falkland Islands Community School and Mount Pleasant School on Friday June 30.

MLA Leona Roberts, portfolio holder for Education & Community said: “I’m delighted that our children will be gifted this coin, commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III, which will serve as a reminder of this historic event.”

For the parents of children who have not yet started school please contact Imogen Didlick at executiveassistant@sec.gov.fk to arrange for a coin to be sent to you.

Commemorative Coins issued in the Falkland Islands can be ordered directly from the Pobjoy Mint website www.pobjoy.com