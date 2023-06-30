Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, June 30th 2023 - 21:18 UTC

 

 

Falklands children will be gifted with a King Charles III coronation coin

Friday, June 30th 2023 - 06:00 UTC
Full article 1 comment
The front and back of the Falklands Coronation of HM King Charles III 50p coin, with the Coronation Emblem The front and back of the Falklands Coronation of HM King Charles III 50p coin, with the Coronation Emblem

A new coin to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be gifted to every child in the Falkland Islands under 16 or in full-time education.

The Commissioners of Currency have announced the commemorative coin, which will be distributed to the children at the Infant and Junior School/Camp Education, Falkland Islands Community School and Mount Pleasant School on Friday June 30.

MLA Leona Roberts, portfolio holder for Education & Community said: “I’m delighted that our children will be gifted this coin, commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III, which will serve as a reminder of this historic event.”

For the parents of children who have not yet started school please contact Imogen Didlick at executiveassistant@sec.gov.fk to arrange for a coin to be sent to you.

Commemorative Coins issued in the Falkland Islands can be ordered directly from the Pobjoy Mint website www.pobjoy.com

 

Categories: Falkland Islands.
Tags: King Charles III.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Tænk

    Geeeeeeeeeeee...

    This folks from Pobjoy Mint are adopting drug pushers methods...!

    The first dose is on them... Let's get some young ones hooked on Numismatics...:-)))

    Posted 8 hours ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 