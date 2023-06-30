Falklands children will be gifted with a King Charles III coronation coin

A new coin to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be gifted to every child in the Falkland Islands under 16 or in full-time education.
The Commissioners of Currency have announced the commemorative coin, which will be distributed to the children at the Infant and Junior School/Camp Education, Falkland Islands Community School and Mount Pleasant School on Friday June 30.
MLA Leona Roberts, portfolio holder for Education & Community said: “I’m delighted that our children will be gifted this coin, commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III, which will serve as a reminder of this historic event.”
For the parents of children who have not yet started school please contact Imogen Didlick at executiveassistant@sec.gov.fk to arrange for a coin to be sent to you.
Commemorative Coins issued in the Falkland Islands can be ordered directly from the Pobjoy Mint website www.pobjoy.com
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Geeeeeeeeeeee...Posted 8 hours ago 0
This folks from Pobjoy Mint are adopting drug pushers methods...!
The first dose is on them... Let's get some young ones hooked on Numismatics...:-)))