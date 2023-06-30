Falklands organizing campaign to completely eradicate hydatid disease

Dogs and sheep, “partners” in the spread of the E.granulosus tapeworm

The veterinary service of the Falklands is asking Islanders to fill out a short survey to help with the battle against tapeworms. The tapeworm E.granulosus primarily completes its lifecycle between dogs and sheep, with the intermediate stage in sheep causing hydatid cysts.

Humans exposed to tapeworm eggs in dog feces can also develop hydatid cysts in their liver or lungs and this can make people extremely unwell, and can be fatal if untreated. This is why the Falkland Islands embarked on a campaign to eradicate E.granulosus in the 1970s.

The campaign has been successful and the incidence of hydatid cysts found in slaughtered sheep is currently well under 1% and it is now extremely rare to diagnose a human case of hydatid disease in the Falkland Islands.

However, the tapeworm has not been completely eradicated, and given our remoteness, pet animal import requirements, lack of livestock imports and continued control program, it is considered that complete eradication should be possible.

Much work has been done over the years to try and determine why complete eradication of E.granulosus has not yet been achieved. The most recent investigations were carried out by a Salford University PhD student with his findings published in 2021.

The findings of the PhD are available in full from the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Service (zfowler@naturalresources.gov.fk) but in summary what is needed is continued control with increased monitoring and awareness.

This survey is to collect data and opinion to help form the basis of future policy and continued eradication efforts.

Everyone is encouraged to complete the short survey, whether you own dogs and/or sheep or not. Hydatid is a disease that can affect people very seriously, therefore everyone living in the Falkland Islands should be aware of it and have the opportunity to comment on future control.

Please complete the survey, by following the link below, by the July 31. It will only take a few minutes to complete and is completely anonymous.

https://www.surveymonkey com/r/5BXDRQK

(Penguin News)