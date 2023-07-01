A good friend of the Falklands and Overseas Territories resigns cabinet

1st Saturday, July 2023 - 06:36 UTC Full article

Ex Minister Zac Goldsmith on the eve of Falkland Island's Liberation Day in London

The environment minister was a close ally and friend of former PM Boris Johnson, who named him to the House of Lords Goldsmith was criticized for re-tweeting a social media post branding the Commons Privileges committee, a “kangaroo court.”

A good friend of the Falkland Islands and strong supporter of British Overseas Territories, Minister Zac Goldsmith announced his resignation on Friday stating that the British government's apathy on the issue forced his to resign. In an acrimonious exchange,

Goldsmith pointed the finger directly at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his letter of resignation, accusing him of being “uninterested” in environmental matters.

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our prime minister, are simply uninterested,” said Goldsmith, whose official title was that of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.

In his resignation letter, Goldsmith highlighted some of UK's successes in protecting the environment and pointed to what he said were “unprecedented commitments from countries” at the COP 26 summit which was held in Scotland in 2021.

Goldsmith said the UK had been “the driving force behind successful global efforts,” including the push for measures to protect 30% of the world's land and oceans by the end of the decade.

“But I have been horrified as, bit by bit we have abandoned these commitments — domestically and on the world stage,” the outgoing minister said. He expressed concern that the UK had “visibly stepped off the world stage and has withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature.”

But that is not the whole story, since there have also been political motives. In effect Goldsmith's resignation comes after the House of Commons privileges committee identified him as one of eight supporters of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament who had tried to undermine their “Partygate” investigation.

The committee found that Johnson had deliberately misled Parliament about the COVID lockdown-flouting parties. Goldsmith was criticized for re-tweeting a social media post branding the committee — investigating whether Johnson misled parliament over coronavirus rule-breaches by government staff — a “kangaroo court.”

Sunak accepted Goldsmith's resignation in a letter released by the prime minister's office on Friday.

“I accept your resignation ... you were asked to apologize for your comments about the Privileges Committee as we felt they were incompatible with your position as a Minister of the Crown. You have decided to take a different course,” Sunak said.

The prime minister went on to say that he was “grateful” for Goldsmith's service, calling him a “vocal advocate for some of the most important issues that the UK and the world face today.”

Goldsmith was the MP for Richmond Park from 2010 to 2019, when he was defeated by Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney. He kept a ministerial job, however, after Johnson handed him a place in the U.K.'s unelected House of Lords.

Speaking to BBC later, the-ex minister said he was “happy to apologize for publicly sharing my views” on the committee's work, and acknowledged he “shouldn't have commented publicly.”

But he added: “No. 10 asked me to acknowledge that, and made clear that there was no question of my being 'sacked' if I did so. I was — and am — happy to do so. My decision to step down has been a long time coming.”

Richard Hyslop, Falklands' government representative in London and EU and also chair of the UK Overseas Territories Association said that “Lord Goldsmith was a passionate supporter of the Overseas Territories, championing our causes across Whitehall. As OT Minister, he stood up for Falkland Islanders right to self-determination and the Islands more generally. I wish him well for the future”

Hyslop also recalled that as OT Minister, Zac Goldsmith stood up for Falkland Islanders right to self-determination and the Islands more generally.